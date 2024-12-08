Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 380,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.