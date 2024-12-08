Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,469 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,048,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 283.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 303,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 224,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 293.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,684 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.9 %

ANF opened at $151.35 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

