Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after buying an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.78 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

