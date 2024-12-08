Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 998,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after buying an additional 949,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

PHG stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

