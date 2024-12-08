Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

