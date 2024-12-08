Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $17,700,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $847.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.