Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after buying an additional 986,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,757 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.