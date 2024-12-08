Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.69 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,789 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after buying an additional 275,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after buying an additional 2,388,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

