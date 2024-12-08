Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after buying an additional 321,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 245,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 35.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after buying an additional 88,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

