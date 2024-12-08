Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.77 Million Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

