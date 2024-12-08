Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.77 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,146.15 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $268.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

