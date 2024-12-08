Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

