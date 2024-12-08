Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 213.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 105.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

