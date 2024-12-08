Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. This trade represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,042 shares of company stock worth $3,563,985. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.