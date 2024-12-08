Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,229 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

