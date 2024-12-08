Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,787 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,451,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after buying an additional 93,782 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,660,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Range Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE RRC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
