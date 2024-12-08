Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.