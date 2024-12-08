Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Tobam lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

