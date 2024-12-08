Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,423 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

