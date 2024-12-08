Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,104 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

