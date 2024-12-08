Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 248 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

IYM opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

