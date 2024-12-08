Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $49.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

