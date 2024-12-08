Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$159.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.41.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

