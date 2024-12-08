Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$188.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.58.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$178.27 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.44 and a 12 month high of C$180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total value of C$1,252,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,174.03. This represents a 99.67 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

