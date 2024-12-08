Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

SBRA stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 871,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.