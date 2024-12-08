Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Samsara has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,119.88. This represents a 38.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,873,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,752,243 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,307,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

