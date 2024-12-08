Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Satixfy Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SATX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

About Satixfy Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Satixfy Communications Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SATX Free Report ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

