Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Satixfy Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SATX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Satixfy Communications has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.11.
Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.
