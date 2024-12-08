Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Fluence Energy Q1 Earnings

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

FLNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,059,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 124.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

