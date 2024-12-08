Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Energy Recovery Q3 Earnings

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERII. Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $84,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,722.02. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 126,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,489.17. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

