Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.06. 42,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,016,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 5,815.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 329,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

