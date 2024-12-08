SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 2.5 %

LEDS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

