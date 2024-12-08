Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,485,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,832,163 shares.The stock last traded at $65.20 and had previously closed at $65.38.

Several research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 765,877 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,609,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 114,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,883,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 100,410 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

