Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.40. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 53,251 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 145.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 44.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

