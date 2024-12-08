Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHO. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 billion.

