Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHO. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
