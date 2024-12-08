ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 822.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

