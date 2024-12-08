SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $39.38 Average PT from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.