Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.