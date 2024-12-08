SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 12.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 100,563,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 36,559,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,072. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,233 shares of company stock worth $3,801,260. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

