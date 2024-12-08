SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.41% of SoundThinking worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

SSTI stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

