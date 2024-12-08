SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

