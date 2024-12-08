Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $9.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.