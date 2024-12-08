SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.91 and last traded at $161.77. 39,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 248,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 174,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

