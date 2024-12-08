SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Buys 67 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 67 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($158.83).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($160.06).

On Monday, October 7th, Jonathan Davies bought 79 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £124.82 ($159.09).

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($67,669.23).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 188.10 ($2.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,810.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.42.

SSP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.43).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

