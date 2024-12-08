Stage Harbor Financial LLC Sells 264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $244.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

