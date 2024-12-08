Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.64. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

