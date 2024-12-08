Stifel Nicolaus Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

