StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.