StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VNRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

