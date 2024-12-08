StockNews.com Downgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Stratasys stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $210,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 51.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

