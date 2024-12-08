StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Impac Mortgage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.